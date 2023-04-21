Crescent Acquisition (OTCMKTS:CRSAU) Trading 11.4% Higher

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRSAU – Get Rating) rose 11.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.97. Approximately 120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.
Crescent Acquisition Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87.
About Crescent Acquisition
Crescent Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp.
