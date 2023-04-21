Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Shares Purchased by GMT Capital Corp

GMT Capital Corp raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,848,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,300 shares during the quarter. GMT Capital Corp owned 0.34% of Crescent Point Energy worth $13,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 1,069.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPG. StockNews.com began coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

CPG traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $7.34. 2,493,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,968,741. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.22. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

