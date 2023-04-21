Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Shares Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,069.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.21. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

