Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC) Short Interest Up 15.0% in March

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 180,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescera Capital Acquisition
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CREC. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $15,330,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition by 308.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,873,000 after buying an additional 903,140 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,904,000. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition by 666.2% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 598,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 520,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,074,000. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Crescera Capital Acquisition Stock Performance
CREC stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28. Crescera Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.49.
About Crescera Capital Acquisition
Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.
