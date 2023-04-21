Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC) Short Interest Up 15.0% in March

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 180,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescera Capital Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CREC. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $15,330,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition by 308.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,873,000 after buying an additional 903,140 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,904,000. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition by 666.2% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 598,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 520,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,074,000. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crescera Capital Acquisition alerts:

Crescera Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

CREC stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28. Crescera Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

About Crescera Capital Acquisition

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescera Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescera Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.