Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the March 15th total of 4,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 424,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CRNX traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $17.85. 230,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,445. The stock has a market cap of $962.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.94. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $22.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.90.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.32% and a negative net margin of 3,460.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 8,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $132,623.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 8,212 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $132,623.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 8,336 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $175,639.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRNX shares. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

Featured Stories

