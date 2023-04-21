CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRSP. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.84.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $49.89 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average of $50.44.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.85% and a negative net margin of 54,271.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.84) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $1,286,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,998,143.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,604,500 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

