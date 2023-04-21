Critical Analysis: Veritec (OTCMKTS:VRTC) versus Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) and Veritec (OTCMKTS:VRTC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Franklin Covey and Veritec, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Covey 0 0 3 0 3.00 Veritec 0 0 0 0 N/A

Franklin Covey presently has a consensus target price of $72.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.98%. Given Franklin Covey’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Franklin Covey is more favorable than Veritec.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

68.1% of Franklin Covey shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Franklin Covey shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 51.8% of Veritec shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Franklin Covey has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritec has a beta of -22.63, meaning that its stock price is 2,363% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Franklin Covey and Veritec’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Covey $262.84 million 1.99 $18.43 million $1.34 28.13 Veritec $350,000.00 N/A -$510,000.00 ($0.03) -0.60

Franklin Covey has higher revenue and earnings than Veritec. Veritec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franklin Covey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Covey and Veritec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Covey 6.93% 18.48% 6.53% Veritec -201.65% N/A -460.19%

Summary

Franklin Covey beats Veritec on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Covey

(Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co. engages in organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, Education Practice, and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada. The International Licensees segment focuses on international licensees’ royalty revenues. The Education Practice is involved in domestic and international education practice operations. The Corporate and Other segment refers to corporate and other information including royalty revenue from Franklin Planner Corporation. The company was founded by Brent L. Bishop, Stephen R. Covey, and Hyrum Wayne Smith in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About Veritec

(Get Rating)

Veritec, Inc. engages in the development, sales, and licensing of products. It also provides services related to mobile banking solutions. The firm also operates in back-end cardholder transaction processing services for visa-branded card programs on behalf of its sponsoring bank. The company was founded on September 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.