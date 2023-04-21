Critical Contrast: Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) & Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) and Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kingsway Financial Services and Tiptree’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingsway Financial Services $93.28 million 2.29 $24.72 million $1.31 6.30 Tiptree $1.40 billion 0.39 -$8.27 million ($0.27) -54.37

Kingsway Financial Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tiptree. Tiptree is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kingsway Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingsway Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Tiptree 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kingsway Financial Services and Tiptree, as provided by MarketBeat.

Risk & Volatility

Kingsway Financial Services has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiptree has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.0% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of Tiptree shares are held by institutional investors. 60.1% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.1% of Tiptree shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kingsway Financial Services and Tiptree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingsway Financial Services 26.50% 7.61% 0.32% Tiptree -0.59% 11.27% 1.44%

Summary

Kingsway Financial Services beats Tiptree on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions. The Leased Real Estate segment leases a real property to a third party pursuant to a long-term triple net lease. The company was founded on September 19, 1989 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Tiptree

Tiptree, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services. The Mortgage segment includes residential mortgage loans which are typically sold to secondary market investors, either servicing released or servicing retained. The Other segment refers to the asset management, mortgage operations of luxury, shipping operations, and other investments. The company was founded on March 19, 2007 is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

