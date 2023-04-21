CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Short Interest Update

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the March 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrossFirst Bankshares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $2,278,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 162.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James cut CrossFirst Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

CrossFirst Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.14. 67,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,215. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average of $12.74. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $101.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.17 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 19.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

