CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 483,700 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the March 15th total of 445,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSG Systems International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,290,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,830,000 after purchasing an additional 71,765 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after purchasing an additional 42,139 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 753,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,440,000 after purchasing an additional 22,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 379,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 31,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CSGS traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $52.37. The stock had a trading volume of 63,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,888. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.80 and a 200 day moving average of $57.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.86. CSG Systems International has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $66.58.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $269.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.05 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 24.39%. On average, research analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSGS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSG Systems International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc is a purpose-driven, SaaS platform company, which engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions providers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Further Reading

