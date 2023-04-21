CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.48% from the company’s previous close.

CSX has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

CSX Price Performance

CSX opened at $31.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.22. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $621,349,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $241,749,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CSX by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,324,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in CSX by 395.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,204 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

