CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Short Interest Update

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 766,800 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the March 15th total of 677,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at CTS

In other CTS news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $751,013.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 481,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,644,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,746 shares of CTS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $129,062.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,407,645. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of CTS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $751,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,644,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,759 shares of company stock valued at $881,673. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in CTS by 516.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CTS during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in CTS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in CTS during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in CTS by 64.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTS Trading Down 1.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CTS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of CTS in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of CTS stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.38. The stock had a trading volume of 141,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,054. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CTS has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $49.59.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $142.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.56 million. CTS had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CTS will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. CTS’s payout ratio is presently 8.60%.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

