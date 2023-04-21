Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) Short Interest Update

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the March 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullman Bancorp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cullman Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,555 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 4.96% of Cullman Bancorp worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cullman Bancorp alerts:

Cullman Bancorp Price Performance

CULL traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cullman Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.30.

Cullman Bancorp Company Profile

Cullman Bancorp, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of financial savings services through its subsidiary. Its subsidiary business offers deposits and loans. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Cullman, AL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cullman Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullman Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.