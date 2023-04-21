Curi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,398,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 68,723.5% in the 4th quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 11,683 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PNC traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.92. The stock had a trading volume of 712,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.51 and a 52-week high of $178.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.32 and its 200 day moving average is $151.32. The firm has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

