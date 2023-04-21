Curi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $102.70. 400,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,603,612. The company has a market cap of $150.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.20 and a 200-day moving average of $96.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.