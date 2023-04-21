Curi Wealth Management LLC Has $8.50 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.11. The stock had a trading volume of 509,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,690. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

