Curi Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,940 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.71. 106,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,791. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average is $46.12. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $49.17.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

