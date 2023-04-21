Curi Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,979 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Curi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,979 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology comprises about 1.8% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $13,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,998,964,000 after acquiring an additional 417,578 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,517,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,852,000 after acquiring an additional 131,879 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,669 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after acquiring an additional 123,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.5% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,018,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,255,000 after acquiring an additional 137,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.82. 425,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,590,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.84. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $87.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 50.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.358 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

