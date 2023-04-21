CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 306,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.6% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $28,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.62. 2,096,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,085,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $72.11 and a twelve month high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 77.56%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

