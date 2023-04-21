CX Institutional Acquires 474,271 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Rating) by 1,062.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 518,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474,271 shares during the quarter. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.9% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $797,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 65,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 12,318 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 99,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 37,857 shares during the period.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HEFA stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $30.07. The company had a trading volume of 269,624 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average of $29.71. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $26.88 and a 12 month high of $30.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.