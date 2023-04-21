CX Institutional Acquires 88,885 Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,885 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned about 1.63% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $8,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 261.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares during the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 266,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 413,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,002,000 after acquiring an additional 26,526 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 355.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 683,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,546,000 after buying an additional 533,255 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EWP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a one year low of $19.27 and a one year high of $29.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.14.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.