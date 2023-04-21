CX Institutional Boosts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,858 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,222 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,302,641 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,021,337,000 after buying an additional 174,002 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 127,081 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $111.70. 2,502,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,316,252. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $194.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ABT. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.37.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.