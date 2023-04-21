CX Institutional Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

CX Institutional increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,309,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.56. 48,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,236. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.93. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $163.55 and a 12 month high of $210.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

