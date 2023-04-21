CX Institutional Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.02. 198,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,971. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

