CX Institutional Has $35.77 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,046 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $35,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.83. 218,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,067. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $232.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.