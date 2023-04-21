CX Institutional Purchases 234,042 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

CX Institutional lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 160.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,042 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. CX Institutional owned about 0.25% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $25,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.28. 221,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,313. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

