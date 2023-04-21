CX Institutional Sells 767 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CX Institutional decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,555,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $827,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $204.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,502. The firm has a market cap of $280.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.24. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $219.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

