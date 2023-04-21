Dai (DAI) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. In the last week, Dai has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dai token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003659 BTC on major exchanges. Dai has a total market capitalization of $5.00 billion and approximately $201.11 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dai Token Profile

Dai’s genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 4,996,805,814 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “Dai is a decentralized, stablecoin cryptocurrency built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is designed to maintain a stable value relative to the US Dollar, and is backed by a reserve of collateral-backed tokens and other assets. Dai is an ERC-20 token, making it fully compatible with other Ethereum-based networks and wallets. It is designed to be used as a medium of exchange, store of value, and for facilitating online payments, money transfers, and other financial services. Dai was created by MakerDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization founded in 2014 by Danish entrepreneur Rune Christensen, and was officially launched on the main Ethereum network on December 18, 2017.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

