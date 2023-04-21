Daniel Trencher Sells 1,000 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,520 shares in the company, valued at $620,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel Trencher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $25,130.00.

On Friday, February 17th, Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $30,210.00.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $27.51 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 567.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $637.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TDOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

