DAO Maker (DAO) Price Tops $1.40 on Exchanges

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 21st. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $211.14 million and $3.31 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One DAO Maker token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00005129 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAO Maker’s genesis date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,644,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

