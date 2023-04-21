DARTH Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges (DAH)

DARTH (DAH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. In the last seven days, DARTH has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. DARTH has a total market cap of $638.29 million and approximately $1.48 worth of DARTH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DARTH token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DARTH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DARTH Token Profile

DARTH launched on March 31st, 2022. DARTH’s total supply is 3,250,000,000 tokens. DARTH’s official Twitter account is @darth383000?t=k2_zqfk5ai4ncpj7qief0a&s=09. DARTH’s official website is darth.finance. The official message board for DARTH is darth383-000apy.medium.com.

Buying and Selling DARTH

According to CryptoCompare, “DARTH (DAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DARTH has a current supply of 3,250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DARTH is 0.19639737 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://darth.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DARTH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DARTH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DARTH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DARTH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DARTH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.