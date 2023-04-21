Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lowered Datadog from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Datadog from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.80.

DDOG opened at $67.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of -421.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.89 and a 200-day moving average of $74.95. Datadog has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $137.44.

Insider Activity

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $7,075,328.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at $20,099,958.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $4,979,066.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at $14,067,236.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $7,075,328.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,099,958.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 647,777 shares of company stock valued at $47,227,341. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,146,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,756,000 after buying an additional 654,436 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Datadog by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,957,000 after buying an additional 929,566 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,253,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,614,000 after buying an additional 945,516 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 218.3% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,707,000 after buying an additional 3,960,748 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,306,000 after buying an additional 2,577,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Get Rating

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

