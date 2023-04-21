DataHighway (DHX) Price Hits $4.49 on Major Exchanges

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for about $4.49 or 0.00016450 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $144.62 million and $975,839.89 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DataHighway has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DataHighway

DataHighway launched on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,196,542 coins. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 4.51588016 USD and is up 5.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $757,238.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using US dollars.

