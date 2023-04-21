Dearborn Partners LLC Acquires 1,010 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $194.56 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $219.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.72.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Further Reading

