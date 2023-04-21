Dearborn Partners LLC Buys Shares of 401 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 110.6% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $6,399,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 60.2% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 203.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $868.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares in the company, valued at $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $905.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $846.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $821.57. The firm has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $910.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

