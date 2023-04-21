Dearborn Partners LLC Grows Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1,138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $98.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.64 and its 200 day moving average is $97.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

