Dearborn Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,697 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,859,225.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,859,225.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total transaction of $111,323.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,566,661.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,659 shares of company stock worth $9,227,626. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $197.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 940.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $200.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

