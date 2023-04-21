Dearborn Partners LLC Has $251,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 850 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Netflix from $415.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.95.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $325.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $379.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

