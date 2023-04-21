Dearborn Partners LLC Has $431,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,387 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,987,416,000 after acquiring an additional 908,481 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,539,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,453 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,089,548 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,710,330,000 after purchasing an additional 845,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.4% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,773,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,550,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,773 shares of company stock worth $16,176,150. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $271.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.47 billion, a PE ratio of 155.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $281.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.79.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

