Dearborn Partners LLC Has $621,000 Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE PH opened at $319.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $335.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $364.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.08.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Stories

