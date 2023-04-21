Dearborn Partners LLC Lowers Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 792 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,299,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 426,020 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $225,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $487.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $486.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $449.70 and a 12-month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.18%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

