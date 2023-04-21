Dearborn Partners LLC Reduces Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,103.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.0 %

AEP stock opened at $93.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.79 and a 200 day moving average of $91.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,451.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $667,047.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Cfra boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.19.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

