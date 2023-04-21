Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Trading 2.1% Higher

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 42,592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 180,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48.
Deep Yellow Company Profile
Deep Yellow Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties. It focuses on the exploration and pre-development activities in Namibia and Africa. The firm holds interest in The Reptile, The Yellow Dune Joint Venture, and The Nova Joint Venture projects. The company was founded on March 26, 1985 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.
