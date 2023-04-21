Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Cut by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Deere & Company by 17.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,440,000 after purchasing an additional 94,311 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Argus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $390.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $403.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

