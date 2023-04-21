Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,670,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the March 15th total of 37,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 24.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,366,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 12,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 2.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 570,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 13,038 shares during the last quarter. 27.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN DNN traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,441,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003,832. Denison Mines has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.35 million, a P/E ratio of 102.00 and a beta of 1.82.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in the McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

