Desjardins Weighs in on Great-West Lifeco Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.61. The consensus estimate for Great-West Lifeco’s current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. CIBC raised Great-West Lifeco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.50.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

Shares of GWO stock opened at C$37.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.94, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.34. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of C$27.99 and a 12 month high of C$37.73. The stock has a market cap of C$35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.09. Great-West Lifeco had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of C$14.07 billion for the quarter.

Great-West Lifeco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.29%.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

