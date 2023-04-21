Deuterium Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 952 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus cut their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

Amgen Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.26. The stock had a trading volume of 398,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,999. The stock has a market cap of $129.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.38.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.