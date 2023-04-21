Deuterium Capital Management LLC Makes New $85,000 Investment in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WITGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wipro in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Wipro by 2,263.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wipro in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wipro in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wipro in the second quarter worth about $59,000. 2.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wipro Stock Performance

NYSE WIT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.44. 367,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,219. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $6.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WIT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Wipro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.10 to $3.90 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.49.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

