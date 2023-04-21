Deuterium Capital Management LLC Makes New $85,000 Investment in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wipro in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Wipro by 2,263.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wipro in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wipro in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wipro in the second quarter worth about $59,000. 2.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wipro Stock Performance
NYSE WIT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.44. 367,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,219. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $6.91.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Wipro Company Profile
Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wipro (WIT)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.