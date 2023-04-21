Deuterium Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 144,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000. Ambev comprises about 1.0% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Ambev by 117.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ambev during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ambev during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of ABEV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.84. 1,415,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,463,543. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

