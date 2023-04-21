Deuterium Capital Management LLC Takes $701,000 Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 148,914 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000. Itaú Unibanco accounts for about 1.9% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 21.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,100,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 193,650 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 5.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 544,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 27,827 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 1,328,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 3,594.8% during the third quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 452,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 440,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITUB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.00. 1,766,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,964,363. The firm has a market cap of $49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.66. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.98.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 17.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.17%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

